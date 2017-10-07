Village Rockstars film review: Striking the right chords

When Rima Das started shooting for Village Rockstars, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last month, she had no idea where the script was going or how it would get there. That shows in the film — and not in a bad way. This is a film that meanders along at the pace of life in rural Assam, where it is set. Villagers work in the fields, animals graze, women do housework and bring home provisions; families gather at village fairs, listening to music and eating snacks; and children go to school and then hang out with friends to play, climb trees, fight, ...