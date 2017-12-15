Virat-Anushka wedding: When cricket romances Bollywood

The Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding in Italy this week brings to a close what is arguably the longest-running celebrity affair in recent memory.

The couple met during a commercial shoot in 2013 and, over the past few years, have been the subject of intense media speculation about the nature of their relationship. Since little was forthcoming, the media went to great pains to construct the framework of a relationship. From Kohli landing at film shoot locations to meet Sharma to her presence at the matches he played, every interaction was analysed for possible ...