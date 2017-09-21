Vladimir Putin's destiny

PUTIN His Downfall and Russia’s Coming Crash Richard Lourie Pan Macmillan 264 pages; Rs 599 Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has never looked more powerful. He has all but “won” – for want of a better term – the civil war for his client dictator in Syria, gaining access to an airbase and a port on the Mediterranean coast, a long-held Czarist dream. His Crimean conquest is intact. He has helped the world’s sole super-power elect his favoured candidate to the White House. He and his patsy, Donald Trump, may be the pantomime ...