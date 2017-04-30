Watch: On World Dance Day, Shahid Kapoor shares dancing video with daughter

When daddy cool is one of the finest dancers in the B-Town, Misha has to have it in her!

Shahid Kapoor's recent Instagram post is a proof to the fact that dance is in his daughter's blood.

The 36-year-old star marked the 'World Dance Day' in the cutest way possible, with an Insta-video, showing his daughter matching up to Sasha's dance-steps.

"#worlddanceday #havefeetwilldance #mj dance is in your blood," he captioned the video.

It has Misha, hanging with a support, jumps and grooves to music, while the 'Udta Punjab' actor is heard encouraging her, saying "come on Missy."

