Watch: On World Dance Day, Shahid Kapoor shares dancing video with daughter

-
ALSO READWatch: Jio Filmfare Awards: From Aamir to Alia, here are the big winners Movie Review: Kangana is hero in the thoroughly disappointing Rangoon Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi announces international retirement Film Review: Rangoon is all over the place; Saif's performance is brilliant Movie review: Rangoon is Kangana's canvas. She is the soul of the film
-
When daddy cool is one of the finest dancers in the B-Town, Misha has to have it in her!
Shahid Kapoor's recent Instagram post is a proof to the fact that dance is in his daughter's blood.
The 36-year-old star marked the 'World Dance Day' in the cutest way possible, with an Insta-video, showing his daughter matching up to Sasha's dance-steps.
"#worlddanceday #havefeetwilldance #mj dance is in your blood," he captioned the video.
It has Misha, hanging with a support, jumps and grooves to music, while the 'Udta Punjab' actor is heard encouraging her, saying "come on Missy."
.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU