What happened when Brad Pitt met Shah Rukh Khan: All you need to know

superstar Brad Pitt's trip to India to promote his upcoming film, "War Machine", was a well-kept secret, revealed at the very last minute. The star was at his charming best as he joined superstar for an exciting discussion on their careers and the prospect of cinema. During this meet SRK and Pitt chatted on various issues.

Here we have compiled a set of a few interesting things which happened during the meet.

The Discussion

"I wouldn't make it in Bollywood, I can't dance" joked, to which SRK spread his hands and replied "We can make anyone dance, I just spread my arms and do nothing, that's a step." Shah Rukh bantered that despite being in for 25 years, he was yet to master the field of dance.

complimented by adding, "I found you amazing in 12 Monkeys. That's when I became a fan of " Brad with utmost gratitude said, "I locked myself in a room for a couple of weeks for 12 monkeys. You can't get into a character if you have to sing and dance every 20 minutes."

also spoke about filming technology. He said, "I have said this in the past and I say it again, we have to catch up, has done wonderful things that we can learn from. The good thing is that the language barrier is not there anymore. We have wonderful stories to tell but we are not telling them. We have to change the way of presenting. Somehow we have to get technology in."

Pitt, who was also joined by director David Michod, narrated his own experience of trying to play the piano and failing to do so. He said while he was good with one hand, another person's hands had to be fitted in the film.

When asked about the secret behind their long-lasting careers, Pitt, 53, credited his attempt to try and stay relevant. "I try to reinvent (myself). I constantly look for something new and we (he and SRK) have been fortunate to survive our mistakes along the way. I think I just try to be relevant," Pitt added.



On being asked why he chose to collaborate with for War Machine, said, "It's because the way the studio system is right now in It just can't support risky films like this, of this budget certainly."

Pitt further added, "The beauty of for the film viewer is that now more films are getting made, more interesting filmmakers are getting a chance which means a greater variety."

While fawning over Netflix, felt said that a film's success cannot be measured by how well the film did in the opening weekend. He added that the durability of a movie cannot be determined by that yardstick alone.

The movie ‘War Machine’

In "War Machine", out on on May 26, Pitt plays a US General, Glenn McMahon, posted in Afghanistan. Directed by Michod of "Animal Kingdom" fame, the film is inspired by the book "The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story of America's War in Afghanistan" by late journalist Michael Hastings.

Pitt's character is loosely based on General Stanley A McChrystal, a retired United States Army general best known for his command of Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC).

Other details

According to a report of Indian Express, is reportedly staying at the Trident Hotel in South Mumbai, and is expected to make a quick appearance at the special screening of at PVR Highstreet Phoenix.

Pitt last visited Mumbai during the shooting of "A Mighty Heart", starring his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Sharing his experience of hosting Brad, SRK wrote on Twitter, “My best 2 David & Brad for the release of on @ Pleasure to meet u both & Brad the dance remains.”

My best 2 David & Brad for the release of on @netflix Pleasure to meet u both & Brad the dance remains pic.twitter.com/mxq0GKrqoL — (@iamsrk) May 24, 2017



