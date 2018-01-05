What's new on the wine menu in 2018

What will happen in the wine world in 2018? Here are a few predictions culled from both the internet as well as from the Indian wine producers. The trend towards premierisation will continue Worldwide consumption of wine in volume has been stagnant or declining overall, but quality wines are gaining share in both volume and value: people are drinking less but better wine.

World-renowned luxury Champagne, Barolo, and Vermouths are expected to gain — along with Rose’ wines, Carmanere (a red wine grape), and French Cremant (sparkling wines). In India, the ...