What's to be done about Hindutva

Hindutva Rising Achin Vanaik Tulika Books 458 pages; Rs 1,200 First the trivia: This book – released last month – has been timed to preface discussions to mark the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid, an event of cataclysmic proportions and in which much of contemporary India’s political discourse originates. Secondly, the book is a reworking or revisitation of the author's previous 1997 work — The Furies of Hindu Communalism, written five years after the demolition. Back then, the political forces that ...