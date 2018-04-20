Who manages the vast wealth of celebrity sportspersons and actors?

Just days ago, Rahul Dravid, former Indian sportsman who retired in 2011 after 16 years of first-class cricket, made news for what may well be a first in his career. He was cheated of almost a million dollars by a Bengaluru-based wealth management company that calls itself Vikram Investments.

Based on complaints that Dravid filed with the police, the firm had supposedly asked him to invest Rs 20 million on which he was promised high rates of returns. Forget the interest, apparently Dravid never got his original investment back. Strangely enough, he wasn’t the only one to have ...