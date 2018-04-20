Who's afraid of the death penalty?

Last week industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted that he would “volunteer unhesitatingly” to execute those who rape young girls in this country. His angry tweet, which came after yet another gruesome rape and murder of a little girl, garnered enthusiastic response amongst his six million-plus followers. Mahindra expressed the fury that a lot of us feel now.

Rape is a terrible, violent crime. But the rape of a child? That is an unspeakable horror, an act of incalculable depravity. Yet it happens with sickening regularity in our country. An eight-year-old girl drugged, ...