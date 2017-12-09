WWE 2K18 is a must-have for the franchise's loyalists

Every gamer remembers the excitement attached to standing in long queues outside gaming parlours in the 1990s just to play WWF WrestleMania .

I could sense the anticipation creep in when I got my hands on the 2K Sports-published WWE 2K18. WWE 2K18 is part of the sports games that are released every year. For those looking for something other than just smashing buttons, the game delivers in terms of visuals, the roster and the number of modes — MyPlayer, WWE Creations, WWE Online and WWE Universe. MyPlayer is a single-player career mode that lets you ...