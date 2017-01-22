Yes he did

AUDACITY How Barack Obama Defied His Critics and Created a Legacy That Will Prevail Jonathan Chait Custom House 240 pages; $27.99 If everything had gone according to plan, these would be valedictory days for former President Barack Obama. With the economy humming if not roaring and his approval ratings higher than they were through most of his time in office, Mr Obama expected to take a victory lap, map out his memoir and hand the reins to a like-minded successor to build on his accomplishments. But everything did not go according to plan, and instead he finds ...