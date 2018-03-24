Your workplace environment could be exposing you to a lot of stress

The root cause of aggravating mental health issues in adults these days is their workplace environment. For various reasons ranging from peers to office colleagues, adjusting in a workplace is no short feat.

It not just takes a toll on your health due to lack of mobility but also severely affects the cognitive capabilities. According to a recent study by Optum, a provider of employee assistance programmes to corporates, 46 per cent of the workforce in India suffers from some form of stress. Common mental ailments The employee would witness a sudden drop in ...