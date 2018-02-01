Significant announcement of Budget 2018

-
ALSO READBudget 2018: Why salaried women should cheer and others need to worry Budget 2018 may waive NOC to streamline transfer of stressed assets Budget 2018: New bottoms-up mechanism for farm-gate marketing likely Budget 2018: Unfair to judge me on demonetisation and GST only, says Modi Budget 2018 should consider higher personal tax rebates: Deloitte survey
-
Universal Health Care Under Ayushman Bharat Program
– Urgent & Important Required Move – considering the rising cost of medical cost across the country
Rupees Five Lakh Annual Health Care benefit for 10 cr families estimated to cover 50 cr individuals, ie. 37.09% of the population is covered under this as per the current estimated population of 134 cr.
Standard Deduction for Salaried Employees - Actual Additional benefit of Rs.5800 Only.
Appreciated move, but insufficient to take care to cost of living in todays scenario. Salaried tax payers to get a standard deduction of Rs.40,000 in lieu of transport allowance and "other medical expenses, so actually only additional benefit of Rs.5800 provided.
Employee Provident Fund Deduction for Women-
Contributions from women employees will be brought down from 12 per cent to 8 per cent for the first three years of employment, the finance minister said. I believe this helps in increasing the Net take home salary for a women but this increases the gross taxable salary thereby increasing the tax out go and thus does not serve the purpose.
Unique Identity to Every Business-
All Pvt Limited, Public Limited, LLPs, OPC already have a unique id called as the CIN. Also they have PAN cards, GTSN etc which are unique to every company/organization. Why do we need another Unique ID for them. The un-organised sector needs it and not the organised sector.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU