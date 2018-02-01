You are here: Home » Budget » News » Financial Sector

Budget 2018: Govt to set-up unified regulator for IFSC at GIFT city
Business Standard

Significant announcement of Budget 2018

FM Arun Jaitley's Budget 2018 speech highlights

Nidhi Salampuria 

Union Budget 2018 India

Universal Health Care Under Ayushman Bharat Program
– Urgent & Important Required Move – considering the rising cost of medical cost across the country
Rupees Five Lakh Annual Health Care benefit for 10 cr families estimated to cover 50 cr individuals, ie. 37.09% of the population is covered under this as per the current estimated population of 134 cr.

Standard Deduction for Salaried Employees - Actual Additional benefit of Rs.5800 Only.

Appreciated move, but insufficient to take care to cost of living in todays scenario. Salaried tax payers to get a standard deduction of Rs.40,000 in lieu of transport allowance and "other medical expenses, so actually only additional benefit of Rs.5800 provided.

Employee Provident Fund Deduction for Women-
Contributions from women employees will be brought down from 12 per cent to 8 per cent for the first three years of employment, the finance minister said. I believe this helps in increasing the Net take home salary for a women but this increases the gross taxable salary thereby increasing the tax out go and thus does not serve the purpose.

Unique Identity to Every Business-
All Pvt Limited, Public Limited, LLPs, OPC already have a unique id called as the CIN. Also they have PAN cards, GTSN etc which are unique to every company/organization. Why do we need another Unique ID for them. The un-organised sector needs it and not the organised sector.
First Published: Thu, February 01 2018. 16:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements