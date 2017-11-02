​Vedanta Q2 PAT lower-than-expected at Rs 2,036 cr, up 43% y-o-y

Metals and mining conglomerate Vedanta reported a less than expected consolidated of Rs 2,036 crore in the September quarter, up 43 per cent from the same period last year.

Revenue was Rs 21,590 crore, up 37 per cent from a year before. Contribution from its and businesses was significantly higher. Ramp-up at the aluminium and higher partially offset currency appreciation and lower volumes in the and

"Key contracts on our announced & projects are at advanced stages of being awarded and the next two quarters will see an increased trend of production from this business," said Kuldip Kaura, chief executive, at an earnings conference call.

Bloomberg had estimated a of Rs 2,241 crore and revenue of Rs 22,419 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was Rs 5,776 crore, up 24 per cent from a year before, a margin of 35 per cent. From the June quarter, this was 16 per cent higher. There was higher plant availability at Talwandi Sabo Power, after a shutdown in the earlier quarter, higher volume at India and India and ramp-up at the aluminium businesses. Partially offset by input commodity inflation and lower volumes for and and iron ore.

An exceptional item was credit of Rs 186 crore, partially offset by Rs 109 crore of exploratory assetwrite-offff at the & There had been a reversal of royalty of Rs 291 crore at India due to a writeback of excess District Mineral Foundation liability for the period January-September 2015, after a court order, the company said.

Gross debt was down by Rs 11,466 crore to Rs 55,798 crore as on September 30.

The search for a chief executive officer in place of Tom Albanese is still on.

Vedanta is a diversified natural resources company, whose primarily involves producing and gas, zinc-lead-silver, copper, iron ore, aluminium and commercial power. The company has a presence across India, South Africa, Namibia, Australia and Ireland.