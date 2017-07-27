1 bn videos, 55 bn messages a day: WhatsApp gets a boost from design revamp

has garnered one billion daily active users around the world who transfer over 55 billion messages and one billion videos every day, the company said on Thursday.

The monthly active users of Facebook-owned are over 1.3 billion and it supports 60 languages globally. Over 4.5 billion photos are shared around the world on every day.

The introduction of a video call, (Posts that disappear after 24 hours), two-step verification security and a revamp in has helped attract more users since last year when it had just one billion monthly active users.

Facebook recently updated the file sharing feature, letting users share a file of any format. Users can also share multiple videos and photos at a time and send files up to 100 MB size.

Users can now easily make their text bold or italic and also send which they can choose from app's in-built gallery.

Despite WhatsApp's move to adopt by default for its billion users around the world, rights groups have termed the policies of the instant messaging app too weak to protect user privacy from governments.

Facebook bought for $19 billion in early 2014.