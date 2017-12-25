JUST IN
Business Standard

Amazon to Alibaba, 10 tech stories that rocked Southeast Asia this year

Here's the rundown of the top tech news that made a splash in Southeast Asia this year

Judith Balea | Tech in Asia 

Amazon Inc, Amazon
Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US. (Photo: Reuters)

Dave McClure’s fall
 
The year saw a wave of sexual harassment stories sweep industries across the world. Among them was entrepreneur Cheryl Yeoh, who accused prolific Silicon Valley investor Dave McClure of sexual assault.

 
Back-to-back public debuts
 
Southeast Asia’s startup community kept a close watch on the initial public offerings of PC gear maker Razer and Tencent-owned games company Sea late this year.
 
Amazon’s grand entrance
 
Speaking of e-commerce, the sector just got a lot more exciting with US behemoth Amazon now in the picture.
 
Alibaba’s shopping spree
 
Jack Ma’s company continued its big push into Southeast Asia, this time leading a $1.1 billion investment in Indonesia’s Tokopedia.
 
US giant bets on Indonesia
 
Online travel startup Traveloka’s $350 million funding round led by Expedia.
 
The first Filipino unicorn

Revolution Precrafted raised its series B round co-led by Singapore’s K2 VC last October, valuing the company at over $1 billion, according to two Tech in Asia sources familiar with the deal.
 
Uber’s cunning tactics

2017 has been hell for the US ride-hailing juggernaut. It started in February, when former Uber engineer Susan Fowler wrote a blog post detailing the sexism and harassment she experienced in the workplace.
 
Uber gets in bed with Singapore’s largest taxi company
 
Uber signed a deal to sell 51 percent of its car rental unit to ComfortDelgro for $218 million.

What SoftBank's $10b investment in Uber means for its battle with Ola
Malaysia opens digital free trade zone

In November, Chinese billionaire Jack Ma opened the doors to a free trade zone in Malaysia.

Grab’s massive war chest

Grab’s $2 billion funding round from China’s Didi Chuxing and Masayoshi Son-led Softbank, the single largest financing in the history of Southeast Asia.
This is an excerpt from the article published on Tech in Asia. You can read the full article here.
First Published: Mon, December 25 2017. 15:45 IST

