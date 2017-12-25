Amazon to Alibaba, 10 tech stories that rocked Southeast Asia this year

-
-
Dave McClure’s fall
The year saw a wave of sexual harassment stories sweep industries across the world. Among them was entrepreneur Cheryl Yeoh, who accused prolific Silicon Valley investor Dave McClure of sexual assault.
Back-to-back public debuts
Southeast Asia’s startup community kept a close watch on the initial public offerings of PC gear maker Razer and Tencent-owned games company Sea late this year.
Amazon’s grand entrance
Speaking of e-commerce, the sector just got a lot more exciting with US behemoth Amazon now in the picture.
Alibaba’s shopping spree
Jack Ma’s company continued its big push into Southeast Asia, this time leading a $1.1 billion investment in Indonesia’s Tokopedia.
US giant bets on Indonesia
Online travel startup Traveloka’s $350 million funding round led by Expedia.
The first Filipino unicorn
Revolution Precrafted raised its series B round co-led by Singapore’s K2 VC last October, valuing the company at over $1 billion, according to two Tech in Asia sources familiar with the deal.
Uber’s cunning tactics
2017 has been hell for the US ride-hailing juggernaut. It started in February, when former Uber engineer Susan Fowler wrote a blog post detailing the sexism and harassment she experienced in the workplace.
Uber gets in bed with Singapore’s largest taxi company
Uber signed a deal to sell 51 percent of its car rental unit to ComfortDelgro for $218 million.
