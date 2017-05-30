100 days later: Profit at centre of Chandra's orbit

Tata Sons chairman wants group companies to show higher return on equity

As Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran completes 100 days in office on Wednesday, he would want return on equity to be the talking point across boardrooms and offices of the group companies, according to sources. Chandra, as he’s popularly known, is learnt to have told chief executive officers (CEOs) of the group companies that they must focus on profitability without any delay. The former CEO at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is used to leadership and that would help him bring superior financial performance across the group companies, according to a source. ...

Nivedita Mookerji & Krishna Kant