12 NPA cases 'not priority': RBI in its corrigendum to Gujarat HC

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its corrigendum to the Gujarat High Court (HC) on its June 13 circular has deleted the line that asked National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to accord priority to the 12 non-performing accounts (NPAs). The apex bank told the court that it had removed the line during the ongoing hearing of Essar Steel's petition asking for a stay of insolvency proceedings against the company.

While the hearing continued till the time of filing this copy, the counsel also argued that the insolvency proceedings were initiated by the Parliament in an attempt to regain the lost public money on account of NPAs worth over Rs 7.5 lakh crore, which was five per cent of the GDP.

"Focus of Parliament is to recover the NPAs or else it will be a loss of public money. The is a time-bound and structured process which is conducted under statutory provisions. The objective of the insolvency proceedings is to maximise the value of economic assets to put them back into the system," the counsel told the single judge bench of

The court was hearing Essar Steel’s plea, filed on July 4, against insolvency proceedings initiated against it at the by State Bank of India-led 22 banks' consortium of lenders as well as Standard Chartered Bank.

As per the counsel, the Essar account had a bank exposure of Rs 45655 crore which is outstanding, of which till March 31, 2016 Rs 31671 crore was NPA. The same increased to Rs 32864 crore by March 31, 2017.

The June 13 circular read: “The Reserve Bank, based on the recommendations of the Internal Advisory Committee, will accordingly be issuing directions to banks to file for insolvency proceedings under the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) in respect of the identified accounts. Such cases will be accorded priority by the ” In its hearing on July 4, the court had sought a clarification from on the said statement.

The June 13 circular had stated that the 12 NPA accounts, with outstanding debt of over Rs 5,000 crore, would be accorded priority by the Sixty per cent of the debt of these 12 was being termed “bad” by banks as on March 31, 2016. The total debt of these is expected to be in excess of Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

The NPA resolution process was supposed to have begun with the banks approaching to appoint a professional to manage a company, even as the existing board gets suspended. The professional gets 180 days to come up with a workable solution for the company so that it can repay its loans. This timeline can be extended by another 90 days. If the company fails to come up with a solution within 270 days, a liquidator would be appointed.

On July 7, Essar Steel's counsel, led by Mihir Thakore, had argued that as per Section 35 of the Banking Regulations Act, lenders could not have initiated insolvency proceedings at a time when restructuring process was on. The company's counsel also argued that Essar Steel could not have been categorised along with the other 11 merely on the basis of ~5,000 crore since, unlike others, Essar Steel was in advanced stages of recovery.

As per the counsel, of the other NPA accounts, three were non-functional whereas Essar Steel was doing well since last one year and had paid almost ~3,467 crore to its lenders even as it agreed to boundary conditions for a resolution plan with the lenders.

In its argument before judge S G Shah, Essar Steel counsel said that the should have considered the company’s past record apart from the operating profits being made as well as opinions of various banks and financial institutions in respect of viability of the company before asking banks to initiate insolvency proceedings. Essar Steel has a debt of around Rs 42,000 crore. As per the company, its manufacturing capacity utilisation stands at 80 per cent and its turnover at Rs 20,000 crore.

The adjournment of the hearing till July 12 will follow Standard Chartered Bank's appeal to a division bench of the Gujarat High Court, which has been adjourned till July 11. The international lender has appealed for quashing of the single-judge HC bench's stay on insolvency proceedings filed against Essar Steel at

The London-based international lender had appealed on Wednesday before the division bench of the court to quash the stay on insolvency proceedings, on grounds of suppressed facts by Essar Steel. Standard Chartered Bank claimed in its appeal that it was not party to any revival or restructuring package nor was invited in any lenders' meeting by Essar Steel, as the latter claimed in its petition.

The bank, in its appeal, a copy of which is in possession of Business Standard, maintained that Essar Steel had "failed to disclose" to the single-judge bench that Standard Chartered Bank was "neither a party to any alleged restructuring package, nor any consent has been obtained to such package". The appeal maintained that Standard Chartered Bank was not a member of any committee of lenders which was being claimed to be considering Essar Steel's restructuring package.