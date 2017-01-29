Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News » Automobile

L&T: Weak Q3, cut in guidance could hurt sentiment
Business Standard

125-150cc segment vrooms ahead of others in bike market

Japanese two-wheeler maker Yamaha is another leading player in this segment

Ajay Modi 

Like the sports utility vehicles in passenger vehicles, the mid-segment (125-150cc) motorcycle market is growing at a thundering speed, much ahead of others and the overall market. This market has grown 54 per cent during the first three-quarters of the financial year and clocked sales of a million units, making it worth a little over Rs7,000 crore. Launches have helped expand the market, like in the case of SUVs. In the domestic passenger vehicle (cars, vans and utility vehicles) market, every fourth vehicle now being sold is a SUV, compared to the ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

125-150cc segment vrooms ahead of others in bike market

Japanese two-wheeler maker Yamaha is another leading player in this segment

Japanese two-wheeler maker Yamaha is another leading player in this segment Like the sports utility vehicles in passenger vehicles, the mid-segment (125-150cc) motorcycle market is growing at a thundering speed, much ahead of others and the overall market. This market has grown 54 per cent during the first three-quarters of the financial year and clocked sales of a million units, making it worth a little over Rs7,000 crore. Launches have helped expand the market, like in the case of SUVs. In the domestic passenger vehicle (cars, vans and utility vehicles) market, every fourth vehicle now being sold is a SUV, compared to the ... image
Business Standard
177 22

125-150cc segment vrooms ahead of others in bike market

Japanese two-wheeler maker Yamaha is another leading player in this segment

Like the sports utility vehicles in passenger vehicles, the mid-segment (125-150cc) motorcycle market is growing at a thundering speed, much ahead of others and the overall market. This market has grown 54 per cent during the first three-quarters of the financial year and clocked sales of a million units, making it worth a little over Rs7,000 crore. Launches have helped expand the market, like in the case of SUVs. In the domestic passenger vehicle (cars, vans and utility vehicles) market, every fourth vehicle now being sold is a SUV, compared to the ...

image
Business Standard
177 22