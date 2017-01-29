125-150cc segment vrooms ahead of others in bike market

Japanese two-wheeler maker Yamaha is another leading player in this segment

Like the sports utility vehicles in passenger vehicles, the mid-segment (125-150cc) motorcycle market is growing at a thundering speed, much ahead of others and the overall market. This market has grown 54 per cent during the first three-quarters of the financial year and clocked sales of a million units, making it worth a little over Rs7,000 crore. Launches have helped expand the market, like in the case of SUVs. In the domestic passenger vehicle (cars, vans and utility vehicles) market, every fourth vehicle now being sold is a SUV, compared to the ...

Ajay Modi