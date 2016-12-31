A year of recovery for auto sector

Passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, tractors see double-digit growth; note ban pain to continue in Mar quarter

The year, 2016, brought speed to three critical segments of the domestic automobile industry. Passenger vehicles (cars, vans and utility vehicles), two wheelers and tractors all seem on track to post a double digit growth. After the note ban, the prospects appear to have been temporarily impacted but industry experts are hopeful of a double digit growth in more than one segment for the financial year. The year started amidst uncertainties with regard to diesel vehicles after the Supreme Court imposed a ban on sale of diesel vehicles (2,000cc and above) in the national ...

Ajay Modi