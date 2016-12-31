A year of recovery for auto sector

The year, 2016, brought speed to three critical segments of the domestic automobile industry. Passenger vehicles (cars, vans and utility vehicles), two wheelers and tractors all seem on track to post a double digit growth. After the note ban, the prospects appear to have been temporarily impacted but industry experts are hopeful of a double digit growth in more than one segment for the financial year. The year started amidst uncertainties with regard to diesel vehicles after the Supreme Court imposed a ban on sale of diesel vehicles (2,000cc and above) in the national ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?