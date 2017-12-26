2017: When brands have used something old to say something new

Carvaan. Paper Boat. Royal Enfield. Racold. Google.

Nokia. Keventers. Vespa. The list of brands convinced that sharing a blast from the past and thereby tugging at heartstrings is what it will take to get consumers engaged is growing by the month. So what makes marketers turn to rekindling memories as the answer to creating differentiation? This phenomenon shouldn’t be that difficult to understand once we view the penchant for nostalgia as a push-back to the frenetic pace of change that our lives are being subjected to. In the age of impersonal digital media, ...