Automobile

2018 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross launched in India, price starts at Rs 1.4 mn

The company had launched the earlier version of the vehicle in May 2016

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Isuzu India

Isuzu Motors India on Monday launched an updated version of its SUV D-Max V-Cross with price starting at Rs 1.4 million (ex-showroom Delhi).

The two variants of the vehicle are priced at Rs 1.4 million and Rs 1.5 million respectively, the company said in a statement.

"With view to keeping the product exciting and up-to-date with the market expectations, Isuzu has added new features in the 2018 edition," the company said.

The vehicle comes with various new features like electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system (TCS), day-time running lights (DRL) and LED tail lamps, among others.

