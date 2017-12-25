2G verdict: STel to move Supreme Court, seek compensation

After and Telecom, another mobile operator, STel, is planning to seek compensation for losses due to the cancellation of licences in the wake of the so-called 2G scam.

"I want my money back. I have lost Rs 3,400 crore that I had invested in the company overall. I had brought in equity and taken loans from Indian commercial banks and spent on network and people," owner of STel, C Sivasankaran, told The Economic Times.





was operational in in five category C circles - Orissa, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, North East and Assam - and had 3.6 million subscribers when its licences were cancelled. "I will file a petition against the Department of Telecommunications in the Supreme Court next month. If I have not done anything wrong, according to the courts, I want my money back. I want justice. I do not want to seek any other damages," he added.