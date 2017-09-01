3 crucial lessons I learned after spending 10 years in ecommerce

“Is this the way to Failure Park?”

“Yeah, continue straight to Spending Avenue, pass the point of the Lowest ROI Ever, and you will find it right there, on the shore of the Red Ocean.”

The naked truth is that it’s hard to stand out nowadays in the game. There’s a lot of noise, high customer acquisition costs, increasing competition and, on top of all that, low conversion rates.

I’ve played this game for 10 years. After I struggled and managed to build my own business (with more than 100,000 customers), I have also had the immense opportunity to consult and assist nine different growth marketing teams from various industries such as fashion, cosmetics, electronics, and home and decoration. I suffered beside entrepreneurs who, despite their drive, passion, and commitment, had failed because they started data-driven decision management too late.

I also have the immense opportunity to see hundreds of experiments that websites have been making with our platform (CRO), Omniconvert, which I built in 2013. That convinced me that there’s plenty of room to grow for sites. is the only trillion-dollar growing at a double-digit percentage each year.

From assortment to user and from demand generation to fulfilment, there’s always a missed opportunity to tackle.

In my journey so far, I’ve identified three important lessons to keep in mind if you want to grow your website.

1. Ask yourself the right questions

This is the very first thing you should do if you want to grow. What are the factors that will grow your business the most?