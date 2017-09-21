JUST IN
ThyssenKrupp, Tata in 50:50 JV to form Europe's second-largest steel firm
Business Standard

Ratan Tata is Tata group's Chairman Emeritus and Vinod Khosla is the co-founder of Sun Microsystems

PTI & Forbes 

Three Indian corporate leaders — Lakshmi Mittal, Ratan Tata and Vinod Khosla — have been named on Forbes' special list of the world’s ‘100 Greatest Living Business Minds’. Lakshmi Mittal is the chairman and chief executive officer of ArcelorMittal,
 
Ratan Tata is Tata group’s Chairman Emeritus and Vinod Khosla is the co-founder of Sun Microsystems. The list also includes Trump Organisation owner and President of the US Donald Trump, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson; Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and News Corp Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch.

3 Indians among Forbes' 100 greatest business minds list
First Published: Thu, September 21 2017. 02:01 IST

