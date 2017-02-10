3 reasons why collaboration between fintech firms and banks makes sense

The battle between banking behemoths and new-age firms may seem like the classic David versus Goliath. But dig a little deeper and there may not be much merit in pitting one against the other.

While some collaborations are already underway, others are likely to take the following routes.

Accelerators

Banks can act as incubators or accelerators for start-ups. Banks like Barclays, HSBC, and are part of Innovate Finance that promotes global firms in the UK. Back home, most banks are supporting firms through various accelerators.

Acquisitions

Banks could acquire youngish firms to plug their own gaps or provide a wider set of services to their customers.

This could be better compared to setting up units that require them to go through significant re-engineering. A new product, a more agile tech team, and customer integration—all of these could be tough to weave into a bank’s fabric. It is not surprising, therefore, that a recent study reported that 60 per cent of banks worldwide would collaborate with a firm, while 25 per cent would consider acquiring one.

Areas of expertise



