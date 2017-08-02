30% revenue from innovative products by 2025: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals CMD

Glenn Saldanha, chairman and managing director at Mumbai-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, says his company is in a sweet spot now, with four drugs in pipeline at a time when generic drug makers are seeing constant price erosion in their biggest market, the US. He spoke with Aneesh Phadnis and Abhineet Kumar on how he plans to overcome the generic disruption in the US. Excerpts: How long would the price erosion in generic products in the US continue? Price erosion is here to stay. Typically, these are 10-year cycles. The number of players going to the US are so large ...