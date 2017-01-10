3M India eyes defence foray in the country

Limited, the Indian subsidiary of 3M Corporation and maker of over 8,000 products in industrial, health care, safety and graphics, consumer and energy among others, is now eyeing a foray in India's sector. The company claims it has wide experience in this sector globally, which it can extend to India as well.

" is a market for in India. We can make products for soldiers from the 46 technology platforms we have. We have wide experience in the and all these technologies can be adopted, modified for India and then we can build on it, in India for India," said Ashish Khanpur, senior vice president and chief technology officer of 3M Research and Development. "We have no problem in foraying into because of our technology strength."

The company recently bagged a $64 million contract in the United States for the army in the area of soldier protection. The company is currently working with the Indian government on soldier protection program. It is already working with some manufacturing entities.

"We are excited about prime minister's scale of thinking on the vision of in Make in India. We are well-established partners and suppliers of large companies around the world," said Debarati Sen, managing director of Limited. "We are bullish about and about bringing technology in India in several areas like transportation water, healthcare."

The company claimed that it is one of the best in the ballistic helmet, communication equipment for soldiers and protective clothing from the harsh climate.

Sen said, "We are specifically looking forward to helping the government in providing protective gears for soldiers."

With $30.8 billion in sales and operations in more than 70 countries, 3M sells more than 55,000 products and employs more than 88,000 people worldwide who collaborate actively to design, manufacture and engage in the delivery of innovative products & services.

listed 3M India's revenue stood at Rs 2,103 crore in 2015-16.