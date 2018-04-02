4 PSUs, including Rail Vikas Nigam and Ircon International, file IPO papers

Four state-owned firms, including and Rail Vikas Nigam, have filed draft papers with markets to float initial public offerings.

Railway infrastructure firm and warship maker and are the other two firms which have filed IPO papers.

The IPOs will be part of the government's target to 800 billion through stake sales in state-owned in 2018-19.

Mazagon Dock and RVNL had filed their draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with on March 28 while and Garden Reach approached the on March 26.

Moreover, three state-owned firms - Ltd, and - came out with their respective initial share-sales last month. Besides, RITES and Agency (IREDA) had already approached with preliminary papers.

The public issue of Mazagon, a lead shipyard of serving the nation's strategic requirements, will see sale of over 22.4 million equity shares by the

The IPO of RVNL, which builds infrastructure for high speed rail, will see sale of 208.5 million equity shares or 10 percent stake by the

plans to sell 990.5 million Ircon shares, or a 10.53 per cent stake in Ircon International, through the public float. Besides, the will divest over 2 crore shares of and

The equity shares of these are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.