4 start-ups in Asia that made impact this week

Here's Tech in Asia's newest round-up of the featured start-ups online this week

1. Biofourmis | Singapore
 
Health analytics platform Biofourmis uses AI-driven software to analyse medical data gathered from patients. Data is collected from a range of sources, including wearable health and fitness trackers, hospital databases, and individual lab reports. It claims to have analyzed data from over 100,000 patients.

2. EcoWorth Tech | Singapore
 
EcoWorth Tec has developed a technology for the sustainable treatment of wastewater. Its core product is a material called carbon fibre aerogel (CFA). Highly absorbent, non-toxic, and recyclable, CFA can be used to absorb organic waste materials from wastewater – in other words, contaminated water that typically results as a byproduct of certain industrial processes.

3. Venteny | Philippines
 
Established in 2015, Venteny is a combined human resources and fintech platform. The platform provides an outsourced-employee benefits scheme for local companies, allowing workers to get exclusive perks such as discounts at restaurants, gyms, and hotels that Venteny has partnered with.

4. Oxfordcaps | Singapore

Launched this year, Oxfordcaps wants to shake up the student accommodation market by applying the "co-living" model. It works with landlords and developers to redesign and furnish properties to make them suitable for student living. The startup manages the property, providing services such as cleaning and maintenance. It also handles the rentals process all the way from listing available rooms on its site.

This is an excerpt of the article published on Tech in Asia. You can read the full article here.
First Published: Tue, December 19 2017. 12:26 IST

