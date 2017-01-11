5 things to know about Flipkart's new CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy

After straining to fend off competition posed by its arch rival Amazon, the Bansal brothers have finally handed over the baton to Kalyan Krishnamurthy, the nominee of its most eminent investors Tiger Global.





5 things to know about Flipkart's new boss On Monday, brothers transferred the operational control of the company they built over the past decade to Krishnamurthy, as he was named the new chief executive officer (CEO).

1. joined last June and is currently heading the Category Design Organisation. He replaced co-founder Binny Bansal, who was made the group CEO.

2. Krishnamurthy earlier led supply chain finance at Procter & Gamble and managed finances of eBay in Asia Pacific

3. Prior to joining Flipkart, was the managing director of Tiger Global

4. According to a report published in Business Standard, lost its valuation from a peak of $15.2 billion after several mutual funds marked down the value of their investments in the company, while Bansals struggled to get new investors to maintain lead over Amazon. Along with Krishnamurthy, mobilised resources to fight back against Amazon’s aggressive push.

5. completed his MBA in 2000 from Asian Institute of Management and also studied Finance at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - College of Business

is India's leading e-commerce company. This is the second time in a year that it has made changes in the top-most post.

will now lead the newly formed Group and focus on strategy, mergers and acquisitions, the company said in a statement late on Monday.

The company said the new structure will help the group build a portfolio of value-creating businesses and that will oversee capital allocation across group companies.

said will remain executive chairman and provide strategic direction. He will work closely with on the new business portfolio.