5 things to know about Flipkart's new CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy

After straining to fend off competition posed by its arch rival Amazon, the Bansal brothers have finally handed over the baton to Kalyan Krishnamurthy, the nominee of its most eminent investors Tiger Global.
On Monday, Flipkart
brothers transferred the operational control of the company they built over the past decade to Krishnamurthy, as he was named the new chief executive officer (CEO).
5 things to know about Flipkart's new boss
1. Kalyan Krishnamurthy
joined Flipkart
last June and is currently heading the Category Design Organisation. He replaced co-founder Binny Bansal, who was made the group CEO.
2. Krishnamurthy earlier led supply chain finance at Procter & Gamble and managed finances of eBay in Asia Pacific
4. According to a report published in Business Standard, Flipkart
lost its valuation from a peak of $15.2 billion after several mutual funds marked down the value of their investments in the company, while Bansals struggled to get new investors to maintain lead over Amazon. Along with Krishnamurthy, Binny Bansal
mobilised resources to fight back against Amazon’s aggressive push.
5. Kalyan Krishnamurthy
completed his MBA in 2000 from Asian Institute of Management and also studied Finance at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - College of Business
Flipkart
is India's leading e-commerce company. This is the second time in a year that it has made changes in the top-most post.
Binny Bansal
will now lead the newly formed Flipkart
Group and focus on strategy, mergers and acquisitions, the company said in a statement late on Monday.
The company said the new structure will help the group build a portfolio of value-creating businesses and that Binny Bansal
will oversee capital allocation across group companies.
