50% growth in HyperCity possible: Rakesh Biyani

Future Retail announced the acquisition of Shoppers Stop-owned HyperCity on Thursday for an enterprise valuation of Rs 911 crore, of which Rs 655 crore would be paid in stock and cash. This is the fifth acquisition of the company in the past five years. In an interview, Rakesh Biyani, joint managing director of Future Retail, tells Raghavendra Kamath the strategy behind the acquisition and the way ahead. Edited excerpts: When do you expect HyperCity to break even? We will take the decision to shareholders and the CCI (Competition Commission of India) and then acquire ...