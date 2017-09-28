5G faces a 'towering' problem

Are Indian telecom companies ready for the fifth generation (5G) service roll-out that is expected by 2020? The government took the first steps on Tuesday with the department of telecommunications announcing the setting up of a high-level forum on 5G which has been given the job of preparing a roadmap to roll out the new technology so that it can be launched by 2020. Communications Minister Manoj Sinha said the technology would target 50 per cent of the Indian market. And, just a few weeks ago the country’s regulator, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), came out with ...