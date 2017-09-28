5G faces a 'towering' problem

Are Indian telecom companies ready for the fifth generation (5G) service roll-out that is expected by 2020? The government took the first steps on Tuesday with the department of telecommunications announcing the setting up of a high-level forum on 5G which has been given the job of preparing a roadmap to roll out the new technology so that it can be launched by 2020. Communications Minister Manoj Sinha said the technology would target 50 per cent of the Indian market. And, just a few weeks ago the country’s regulator, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), came out with ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?