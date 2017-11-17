5G in India: Ericsson partners with Airtel to develop technology network

Swedish telecom gear maker Friday said it has partnered with for for the telecom giant's India operations.



"We have MoUs (agreements) with 36 operators globally. In India, we have recently tied up with for 5G technology," Senior Vice President and Head of Market Area South East Asia, Oceania and India Nunzio Mirtillo told reporters here.



He, however, did not comment on the financial details of the partnership.As part of the partnership with Airtel, will work with on creating a strategic roadmap for evolution of the network to the next-gen 5G technology, Mirtillo said.is already a vendor to in areas like managed services and 4G.Earlier this year, had inked a similar pact with telecom gear maker to expand their partnership to areas like standard and management of connected devices.today showcased the first live 5G end-to-end demonstration here using its andThis, claimed, has an "extremely high throughput and ultra-low latency".Mirtillo said the company is committed to the Indian market."The showcase has been organised in the direction of creating a robust 5G ecosystem in the country even though are rolled out by 2020," he added.According to Ericsson's estimates, that will support faster data access will enable a $27.3 billion revenue potential for Indian telecom operators by 2026."The largest opportunity will be seen in sectors like manufacturing, energy and utilities followed by public safety and health sectors," a report by said.It added that this will be over and above the revenue generated from traditional services, which is expected to grow up to $63 billion by 2026.