63 moons appoints S Rajendran as new MD after Prashant Desai resigns

ltd (formerly Financial Technologies (India) Ltd informed BSE that Prashant Desai, its managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), has resigned from the board of the company to pursue other career options and the same has been accepted by the board.

The board has approved appointment of as new MD & CEO in place of Desai with immediate effect.

Prior to this, Rajendran, who held office of Independent Director on the board of the company, has resigned from the said post and has been appointed as an additional director effective February 10, 2017.

Rajendran, is a post graduate in commerce and a CAIIB, with more than 36 years of rich experience as a senior banking professional and multi-functional experience covering most areas of commercial banking and Enterprise-wise Risk Management. At the time of superannuation he was the General Manager of Union Bank of India.

Rajendran has been MD & CEO of a deemed public company for data warehousing for more than four years and has exposure to management of technology company.

He has extensive experience in corporate credit, treasury and investment management, risk management, international banking to name a few.