69 faulty Pratt & Whitney engines replaced in 18 months, says IndiGo

IndiGo, the world’s biggest buyer of the SE A320neo, was forced to replace faulty engines that power the jetliners in 69 cases over the last 18 months. India’s largest airline, run by Aviation, said there have been three incidents when engines shutdown during flight, and three other cases when a flight was scrubbed after engine issues were identified.

The problems were dealt with in a “timely and safe manner” based on instructions from the manufacturer, spokesman said via text message. “With safety as our top priority, has been making required engine replacements,” Jasra said. “ has worked closely with us to provide us adequate number of spare engines.” said on Saturday that it had withdrawn three affected planes from service and cancelled some flights after the European Safety Agency warned of a new issue with the Pratt engines that may be connected to several in-flight shut downs. has halted all deliveries of the Pratt-powered A320neo till further notice, the airline said. The disclosures mark a blow to efforts by Pratt, a unit of United Technologies, to restore confidence in its most important product following a series of glitches on the engine. A Pratt spokeswoman in didn’t have an immediate comment, while an spokesman in India wasn’t available. India has stepped up scrutiny of Pratt’s new engines after denying a request by the US company to allow some failed engines to continue to be used for short intervals.