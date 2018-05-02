9 cos in fray for 55 blocks under first OALP auction; Vedanta bids for all

Nine — including four private sector players Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta, Dilip Shanghvi's Sun Petrochemicals, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company and Selan Exploration Technology — have submitted bids in the first round of oil and gas auctions under the (OALP). The government has received a total of 110 electronic bids, while has submitted bids for all the for 55 blocks on offer.

While global oil and gas giants like BP, ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips and Chevron stayed away from the bidding, the current round was also marked by the absence of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries. The public sector who submitted bids include Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Oil India, Gail India, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat PetroResources (BPRL). Out of the 110 bids received, 92 e-bids were for on-land blocks and 18 were for offshore blocks, the (DGH) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Although oil is on the boil right now, super majors and other international players are cautious about the medium to long-term prospects of oil, due to the impact of increasing adaption of electric vehicles and falling solar PV prices. Not surprising that they are not keen to expand exploration into newer geography," said Debasish Mishra, partner at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India.

According to industry experts, geological and regulatory challenges would have also discouraged global giants from participating in upstream sector, even though most of them are upbeat about the retail market in India. Today, the technical bids were opened at DGH office in Noida in the presence of the bidders. Among the blocks on offer CB-ONHP-2017/11 and CB-ONHP-2017/12 -- both in Gujarat -- got the maximum number of three bids each.

According to sources, the government is planning to award the blocks by June 2018, after conducting the evaluation of bids in a time-bound manner. The final decision to award the blocks will be taken by an empowered group of secretaries and ministers, after opening the commercial bids.

Interestingly, apart from Vedanta's interest through its oil and gas arm Cairn India, the round failed to attract any major players with considerable interests in oil and gas segment. For two blocks in Rajasthan and Gujarat was the sole bidder. Other major highlight of the round is the aggressive entry of Shanghvi, the founder of Sun Pharmaceuticals, through Sun Petrochemicals in which he has personal investments.

"We are delighted to have participated in the very first round under We hope to enhance the quality of our portfolio and further strengthen our position as leading independent oil and company in the North East region," said P Elango, a chief executive officer of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOEC). HOEC is the largest private sector producer in North East region. On the other hand, Selan already has investments in five oil fields in Gujarat -- Ognaj, karjisan, Bakrol, Indrora and Lohar.

The 55 blocks are spread across 10 sedimentary basins covering an area of 60,000 square kilometres. The blocks are spread all across India including Assam-Arakan (19), Mumbai Offshore (2), Cambay (11), Rajasthan (9), Krishna Godavari (5), Cauvery (3), Kuch (2), Saurashtra (2) and one each in Himalayan Foreland and Ganga basins.

