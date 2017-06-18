90% Jio users opted for Prime, most ready to continue: BofAML

Jio is offering 1 GB of 4G data per day and unlimited voice calls under Rs 303, Rs 309 schemes

Around 90 per cent of users are estimated to have subscribed to its promotional membership plan, according to the report by of America Merill Lynch.



Around 76 per cent are ready to continue using Jio's service once the promotional period ends, it added.



"80 per cent of users have only one SIM...90 per cent are members, 84 per cent claim to have paid the monthly top-up as well," the report said.



It said 84 per cent of these users have paid monthly top-up with majority of them choosing Rs 303 or Rs 309 pack.



"Interestingly, we note that only five per cent of surveyed users are using LYF phones with 40 per cent and seven per cent using and iPhone respectively," the report said.



conducted a survey of around 1,000 users mid-June who were using as a primary SIM to better understand consumer perception and usage after end of its free service.



"We note that these users are not a representative of the entire market as this was an online survey targeting mainly mid-to-high end users and these users are predominantly using as primary SIM," the report said.



According to the latest report published by the telecom regulator Trai, had over 112 million subscribers at the end of April.



Around 68 per cent of the surveyed users said that they have negotiated with their incumbent telecom operators and have got around 10-40 per cent cheaper tariffs.



said a partial impact may be felt in the upcoming quarter on incumbents but the overall magnitude would not be high.



"Bharti Airtel remains our preferred pick in Indian telcos as we find company best placed to compete with at high-end and benefit from market consolidation at the low- end," the report said.



Around 41 per cent users are still finding it difficult to connect calls with other networks and hope that it will improve gradually.



"We expect to fix this by deploying more sites to improve its coverage and consider Bharti Infratel to be a key beneficiary from this deployment as it has towers at critical locations. has guided to have 2 lakh sites in next 12 months from current 1.1 lakh sites," the report said.

Press Trust of India