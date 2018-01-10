A Formula E championship with ABB as title sponsor

and are teaming up for the first Since its first race in Beijing in September 2014, has established itself as the number one all-electric international motorsport. In the next level of development, global pioneering technology leader is will join the series as title sponsor, which will be now known as the “ FIA Championship.” According to ABB, serves as a competitive platform to develop and test e-mobility-relevant electrification and digitalization technologies, helping refine the design and functionality of electric vehicles and infrastructure as well as the associated digital platforms. "By joining forces, and will be ideally positioned to push the boundaries of e-mobility," said a company statement. “We are extremely excited to partner with in writing the future of e-mobility,” said CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer. “Today, two pioneers are uniting. and are a natural fit at the forefront of the latest electrification and digital technologies. Together, we will write the next phase of this exciting sports activity and foster high-performance teams. Together, we will write the future – one electrifying race at a time.”

Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Formula E, said: “This is a historic day for and I’m honored to welcome the global technology leader as the title partner of Formula E, with its background and expertise in the field of electrification and digital technologies. Our two are synonymous with pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Together, as partners, we will showcase breakthrough technology on a global scale to fans and consumers who follow the FIA Championship.”

As a player electric vehicle infrastructure, offers a range of charging solutions for electric cars, electric and hybrid buses as well as electrification solutions for ships and railways. entered the EV-charging market back in 2010, and today has a fast growing global installed base of more than 6,000 fast chargers.

The FIA Championship is the FIA electric street racing series and the world’s first fully-electric international single-seater category in motorsport. brings an electrifying wheel-to-wheel action to the world’s leading cities, racing against the backdrop of iconic skylines such as New York, Hong Kong, Paris and Zurich.

The fourth edition of series will see 10 teams and 20 drivers compete in 11 cities spanning five continents in the fight to be crowned champion. The next race takes place in Marrakesh on January 13, with the 2018 championship coming to a close in July.