A govt rule is delaying Amazon's plans to launch online food business

is the first global company to get government's approval to sell food made and packaged in India directly to However, the firm's plan to launch the business segment during Diwali failed to take off as the government has asked it to keep the food and the marketplace businesses completely separate from each other with different offices, inventories, and accounting systems.

In India, foreign retailers are not allowed to sell any non-food items directly to Hence, food is the only segment where is allowed to sell directly to The company can sell food and on both offline and online platforms, according to an Economics Times report.

“We have not announced any dates or details about our approval for food retail licence and we cannot comment on future plans,” an India spokesperson told ET.

In a way, has already jumped into the segment though it hired thirty-party for certain operations.

Currently, the Seattle-based firm sells food products in some Indian cities through Pantry from third-party sellers. In Now app it also offers same-day grocery delivery through a tie-up with retailers like Big Bazaar and Hypercity.

reportedly plans to invest $500 million in India over five years to sell third-party and its own private-label food articles, sourced and packaged locally.

Now, the warehouses that uses are leased to Seller Services Pvt. Some of these warehouses will be transferred to Retail India Pvt as part of the segregation. The company will also have to get Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licensing, a source told ET.

The government has granted these permissions for 100 per cent foreign direct investment for retail trading of food products manufactured and/or produced in India, Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha in August. The approved proposals were from Retail, Supermarket Grocery Supplies and Grofers India. Retail proposed an investment of Rs 3,500 crore.