A million merchants on our payment network: MobiKwik

Post-demonetisation, MobiKwik has strengthened its offline staff to 10,000

Digital payments company today said it has touched one million merchants (shopkeepers) mark on its payment network.



In a statement, said it has reached "the milestone of 1 million merchants on its payment network, registering 1,000 per cent growth since November."



Post-demonetisation, has strengthened its offline staff to 10,000, to train and activate merchants across cities, the release added.



The company said that in the last 50 days, it has taken several initiatives to promote the adoption of its mobile wallet among merchants -- both organised and unorganised.



Earlier this month, the company announced a tie-up with dairy cooperative Amul to enable the latter's customers make cashless payments with mobile wallet at Amul's exclusive and multi brand outlets.



"To promote adoption, we also embarked on a mission, the 'Cashless Bharat Abhiyaan', under which our team is organising training camps for merchants and users in every city of India. We are proud that cashless consumer transactions also are on a dramatic upswing due to spreading digital literacy," Co-Founder Upasana Taku said.

