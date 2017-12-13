A 'natural' progression in consumer markets

Latest weekly data of the country’s top ten advertisers by the Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) shows Patanjali Ayurved in august company.

It shares space with the likes of Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Reckitt Benckiser, Procter & Gamble and Mondelez (Cadbury) among others on the list. Patanjali, in fact, has been a consistent presence in BARC’s top ten advertiser list for a while now, implying it has no plans to go slow on advertising anytime soon and also that it will continue to take aim at its rivals, mostly multinationals, in its bid to promote its ...