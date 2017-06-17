A new adventure with the Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

The powerful bike is the best on highway

I waited for the weekend to take this out for a ride. It’s almost eight-and-a-half feet long and has a dry weight of 362 kilograms. Top up the bike with petrol, pour in all the oil and then add your own weight and that of a pillion rider, the bike will easily be over 500 kilograms . That’s the weight you have have to steer and balance as you ride the



The bike is even heavier than its predecessor, the Indian Chief, and adds many more features. But what makes this motorcycle even more appealing is its large front fairing that mounts the instrument cluster.



The rider’s seating position is comfortable at a seat height of 660mm. The one I rode even had a smart back rest that could be adjusted in two different ways for lumber support.



The bike is powered by the trusted Thunder Stroke 111 engine with a displacement of 1,811cc. Because of its girth, turning the bike does not come easy at all. On a highway, this bike purrs like a tamed cat and leans in corners like a trained athlete, but in crowded streets can become quite irritable. The air cooled engine heats up like a furious cooker, singeing your legs.





Indian Chieftain Dark Horse; Engine: 1,811 cc, Thunder Stroke 11, Torque: 138.9Nm@2,600rpm, Power: 73HP @5,075rpm, Transmission: 6-speed, Fuel tank: 20.8 litres, Ground clearance: 142 mm, Price: Rs 32.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The bike comes with standard ABS with dual 300mm floating rotor, 4 piston caliper brakes in front and a single 300mm floating rotor, 2 piston caliper brakes in the rear, which are capable of bringing this mamoth motorcycle to a halt within reasonable time.The fairing mounted instrument cluster features an electronic speedometer, a tachometer, a fuel gauge with odometer, dual trip meters with distance, current and average fuel economy as well as fuel range. It also displays ambient air temperature, position, front and rear tyre pressure and radio information.Apart from the main DRL headlight, there are two more lamps on either side which can be switched on. With all three lights on, the Dark Horse looks imposing. The motorcycle has 15 LED telltale indicators.The Indian warhead motif is mounted on the front fender of the bike. The acoustically engineered dual exhausts eliminate high-pitched sound. The smart valenced fenders add a lot of charm and utility to the bike. The side saddles can be locked and unlocked through the remote attached to your key. After you have manually locked the bike, you can use the remote lock to secure it further against theft. This motorcycle comes with a 100-watt stereo system with two speakers attached on either sides of the front fairing.Controls on either side of the handle bar help you with audio volumes, radio station search, electronic control of windshield height, high and low beam switch, cruise control and, of course, start and stop the engine.The belongs to the highway. That is where it is like a stallion that is tamed to perfection.