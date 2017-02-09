AAI serves eviction notice to Hotel Leela for non-payment of Rs 258 cr dues

Authority of India has issued an notice to Mumbai's for non-payment of dues of around Rs 258 crore.

Venture Ltd which runs the 391 room five-star property near Mumbai was served an notice earlier this week. The decision was made public on Thursday which ironically is Hotel Leela's founder Late Capt C P Krishnan Nair's 95th birth anniversary.

was amongst the first five-star property to come up near Mumbai when it began operations over three decades ago. This is also the Leela group's first hotel.

The decision to issue notice follows a lengthy litigation for recovery of dues. Last November a division bench of upheld a single judge's decision to pay Rs 258 crore in royalty to the Authority. The hotel had moved the division bench challenging the single judge's July 15 this year verdict setting aside the arbitration award in favour of Leela Venture in 2012. The arbitration award had declared that payment of royalty by Leela has become impossible and therefore the parties may enter into a new contract in relation to possession of the property near Mumbai

"Since they (Hotel Leela) had defaulted in payment and also for other violations in terms of the agreements executed between the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and M/s. Venture Ltd. and after prolonged litigations, Board decided to terminate the contract and accordingly notices were issued for payment of dues and to handover the possession of the property latest by 31.10.2016. Since they had failed to handover the possession of the property and pay the outstanding dues to Authority within the stipulated date, the and recovery proceedings of dues have been commenced by the officer and show cause notice have been issued for appearance on 16.02.2017 under the provisions of AA Act 1994," said in a press release.



did not respond immediately to a query.