Aamby Valley auction: SC to hear Sahara-SEBI case today

SEBI moved the apex court in October against Sahara for allegedly obstructing the process of auctioning its Aamby Valley property in Pune

ANI  |  New Delhi 

A view of Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear the Sahara-SEBI case.

In October, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) moved the top court, seeking contempt proceedings against the Sahara Group for allegedly obstructing the process of auctioning its Aamby Valley property in Pune, initiated on court's direction.

The SEBI mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi for urgent hearing, saying the auction process was to start from Tuesday but Sahara Group has been "obstructing" it by allegedly suspending day-to-day business activities in the project.

It claimed that suspension of business activities would create a law and order problem in the area and cause difficulties in carrying out the auction process.
