Aamby Valley auction: SC to hear Sahara-SEBI case today

The on Thursday will hear the Sahara- case.

In October, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) moved the top court, seeking contempt proceedings against the Group for allegedly obstructing the process of auctioning its Aamby Valley property in Pune, initiated on court's direction.

The mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi for urgent hearing, saying the auction process was to start from Tuesday but Group has been "obstructing" it by allegedly suspending day-to-day business activities in the project.

It claimed that suspension of business activities would create a law and order problem in the area and cause difficulties in carrying out the auction process.