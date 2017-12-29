JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Jio beats Idea, Airtel in Oct to top 4G download speed chart at 19.6 mbps
Business Standard

Aarti Industries signs Rs 10k cr multi-yr supply deal with SABIC's US unit

Aarti Industries will supply a high value speciality chemical intermediate to SABIC Innovative Plastics US LLC over a period of 20 years

Reuters 

Pharmaceuticals, drugs, pharma industry, medical, health, lab

Speciality chemicals and pharmaceuticals manufacturer Aarti Industries Ltd signed a supply contract with a U.S. affiliate of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) worth $1.56 billion.

Aarti Industries will supply a high value speciality chemical intermediate to SABIC Innovative Plastics US LLC over a period of 20 years.

Aarti will invest around $35 million to $40 million to set up a manufacturing facility in Gujarat which will be used as an export-only unit.

Shares of the Mumbai-based company were up 5.7 per cent, as of 0651 GMT, after rising as much as 8.1 per cent.
First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 21:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements