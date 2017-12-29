Aarti Industries signs Rs 10k cr multi-yr supply deal with SABIC's US unit

-
ALSO READAarti Industries hits 52-week high as board approves share buyback Saudi Aramco, SABIC plan to build $20-bn oil-to-chemicals complex Grasim Industries divests stake in its Bhiwani Textiles to Donear Group SAT lifts trading ban on 6 more companies RIL to acquire Kemrock Industries' assets in e-bidding
-
Speciality chemicals and pharmaceuticals manufacturer Aarti Industries Ltd signed a supply contract with a U.S. affiliate of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) worth $1.56 billion.
Aarti Industries will supply a high value speciality chemical intermediate to SABIC Innovative Plastics US LLC over a period of 20 years.
Aarti will invest around $35 million to $40 million to set up a manufacturing facility in Gujarat which will be used as an export-only unit.
Shares of the Mumbai-based company were up 5.7 per cent, as of 0651 GMT, after rising as much as 8.1 per cent.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU