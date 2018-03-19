Aashirvaad: ITC rushes to stomp out rumours against its flagship brand

Just when everything seemed to be moving at perfect pitch for ITC’s Rs 42 billion Aashirvaad brand, a six-month old fake video that claims the conglomerate mixed plastic in its flour has found fresh legs on social media and pushed the company’s crisis management team into a state of high alert.

ITC has launched a campaign countering the allegations, lodged police complaints in three cities and garnered industry support to stop the spread of such videos. No company wants a rerun of the Maggi crisis, say brand experts, while an ITC official said the company has thought ...