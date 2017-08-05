AB Fashion in talks with RIL and Maker group to open Saks stores

After bagging franchisee rights for US-based luxury department store chain Saks Fifth Avenue, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, part of Aditya Birla group, has started scouting for properties for Saks stores. Saks, owned by Hudson's Bay Co, sells luxury brands such as Jimmy Choo, Giorgio Armani, and Tod’s, besides premium brands such as Fila and Puma. The chain has stores in US, Europe and West Asia. Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has held talks with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries (RIL), property developer Maker Group and Oberoi Realty to open its stores in ...