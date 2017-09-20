Abbott likely to launch second-generation Falcon stent

After discontinuing the sale of its unique stent, Absorb, plans to launch a second-generation variety of the product soon in the Indian market.

The company was working on the new stent called Falcon, said a company official. No launch date has been finalised for the product and it is still in the research stage, added the official.

The official said, “We are working on the strut thickness to ensure that doctors are comfortable using it. The thickness of was such that doctors found it difficult to use.”

The official argued that most doctors aren’t specialised to use and that if the thickness alters, it would be easier to implant the “fully-absorbable” stent.

A recent study said that was not superior to Stents are mesh tubes used to treat blocked arteries. As a first-generation device, requires greater attention to procedural detail to optimise results, including sizing the vessel appropriately and post-dilatation.

contributed to only 1 per cent of Abbott’s global sales. The company withdrew it from the market on September 9.

The official said the company was considering the move for a long time.

With the (NPPA) capping the prices of stents, the company will have to comply with pricing norms. Now all coronary stents in India are capped at a price of Rs 30,180.

Before the price cap, was sold at Rs 2 lakh. The had asked the manufacturer to prove Absorb’s superiority over other stents to secure a better price.