ABCL pitches for a united front

Non-banking financial services company, Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) has unified its 12 business lines under a single brand and through an ongoing campaign, #dearmoney, is looking to craft an identity that signals simple and informed engagement with financial services.

By doing this ABCL hopes to encourage customers to engage with the category without getting overwhelmed by the multiple labels that define the business and thereby deepen its footprint into the business. However, brand experts say, generic campaigns are not always the best way to reach out to the investor community and the ...